Glitch freezes all Grab fares at $6

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing firm Grab's app has been hit by a technical glitch, resulting in a $6 fare for all trips.

According to drivers who posted on Facebook, the glitch happened around 3.25pm Thursday, causing many to cancel longer trips.

One driver commented: "Please don't go online yet unless you want to do charity."

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Grab spokesman said: "We are experiencing a glitch in the computation of fares in the Grab app, and are working to fix this as soon as possible.

on Twitter We will not be deducting any extra fee from you, no worries! — Grab Singapore (@GrabSG) October 25, 2018

"For passengers, Grab will honour fares for all rides completed during this time. We will also compensate all affected driver-partners who have taken bookings with lower fares than usual. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

on Twitter @GrabSG how is this possible? Is grab giving a discount on all rides? From any pickup to any destination is for $6? pic.twitter.com/J0Ngowg6qe — Wayne Lim (@wayne_lestud) October 25, 2018

Screenshots of long trips - such as one from Anson Road to Boon Lay, which would typically cost more than $15, showed $6. Another from Sengkang to Clementi showed the same fare.

The Grab spokesman added: "We would also like to assure drivers that your allocation rate and cancellation rate will be kept at the same level as before the glitch period."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.