The Golden Duck Co., Burger King salty about McDonald's Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries?

Salted egg products have been trending mostly negatively these days thanks to McDonald's Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries that tastes nothing like salted egg yolks, and deep-fried lizards found in Irvin's Salted Egg's fish skin snack.

And from the way netizens are commenting on McDonald's Facebook page, it seems like they would rather have eaten the deep-fried lizard from Irvin's: "it's not salted egg, tastes more like rotten egg!"

Not passing up a chance to drown their salted egg rivals with more rotten eggs, The Golden Duck Co. and Burger King also took a jab at McDonald's.

Known for their salted egg snacks, the homegrown brand posted a 'Bandersnatch' meme on their Facebook page telling netizens to choose wisely between "Salted egg" (with a picture of McDonald's Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries) and "Proper salted egg" (with a picture of a bag of The Golden Duck Co. snacks).

And they did that without even mentioning McDonald's.

On-trend? Checked.

Humorous? Checked.

Classy? Checked as well.

Just like how different choices determine different endings in Bandersnatch, an interactive episode of Netflix's Black Mirror series, a commenter asked what his ending might be if he made a choice in The Golden Duck Co.'s 'game'

Burger King, on the other hand, played it harsh. They commented directly on McDonald's post on its Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries.

Salty or just a perfectly salted roast? You decide.

lynette@asiaone.com