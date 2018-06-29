Good-looking Korean school principal delivers his baby at Pasir Ris roadside

What happens when you can't make it in time to give birth at the hospital? Ryan Kwak, 30, and his wife Valerie Cher, 28, were put in that shocking situation yesterday.

The Korean-born Singapore citizen found himself delivering his baby girl by the roadside. To add to the drama, rain was drizzling down on the couple.

Ryan recounted that he was awakened at 5.19am by Valerie, who was then in excruciating pain. She was 38 weeks pregnant.

"I hurried downstairs to get the car parked right under our block and went back upstairs to get Cher," Ryan, a principal and founder of a Korean language school, shared in his Instagram post.

By then, Valerie was lying on the sofa groaning: "The baby's gonna come out! I can feel the pressure of the head!"

To which Ryan replied: "Hang in there baby, you'll be fine. We'll reach the hospital in no time!"

The family lives in Pasir Ris, and Valerie was to give birth at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital where their two sons were born, Ryan told Young Parents in an interview.

Ryan supported her down the corridor, "but her screams kept getting louder and louder".

When they finally made it down the lift, she exclaimed: "The baby's head is coming out!"

His wife was covered in blood by the roadside while rain drizzled down on them.

"It took every ounce of courage but I had to deliver the baby right there and then," said Ryan.

Their third child came into the world, in the rain, on the pavement at 5.53am.

Ryan told Young Parents that he called 995 and the ambulance arrived in five minutes to send them to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. Thankfully, both mum and 3.1kg newborn are safe and well.

"There's still a crazy rollercoaster of emotions lingering on but all that matters right now is the that my dear wife, who showed tremendous strength and courage, is now recovering well, and our miracle of a daughter is healthy," he shared on his Instagram.

The good-looking dad was featured in Nuyou's November issue last year, as one of 25 Men We Love annual feature. His parents are Koreans and he came to Singapore with the family when he was six years old.

This article was first published on Young Parents