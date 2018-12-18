Google Flights available in Singapore from Dec 17

Users can compare flight options and even explore flying to alternate airports, across various platforms including mobile devices, tablets and desktops.

SINGAPORE - If you still have not booked flights for your New Year's getaway, fret not. On Monday (Dec 17), search engine Google launched flight booking search service Google Flights in Singapore, allowing those here to search for flight options with ease.

Typing an entry like "Flights to London" in one's Google search bar or into the webpage of Google Flights will provide users with information such as the prices, dates and availability of flights.

After selecting their departure and return dates, users will be presented with a list of "best departing flights".

Before choosing a flight, users may also view a notification bar with tips on how to find the best price for a specific route.

Additionally, users who prefer to wait for that perfect deal can choose to track a flight and receive email notifications to monitor price changes and get travel tips.

As for those who cannot decide where to go for their next getaway, they can use the "explore" function to view popular destinations and good deals by simply entering the desired time period and duration of one's trip.

