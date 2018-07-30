Gracious driver in Singapore lets passenger's 'in-car accident' pass

A passenger using a ride-hailing service was caught in a traffic jam in Singapore and ended up soiling himself in the car.

But the incident did not cause a stink with the kind driver, China Press reported.

Gideon Choo, who is with the army base in the Pasir Laba Camp, had a stomach ache soon after he called for a ride.

In a Facebook post, Choo shared that he decided to tolerate the pain as his ride was approaching.

On his way the cramps returned as they hit evening peak hour traffic along the Pan Island Expressway.

Choo said he began passing wind in the car and asked to be driven to the nearest toilet, but they could not make it in time.

"I could only look on at the driver with embarrassment and apologise profusely.

"But the driver did not blame me; he even told me with a smile that it was okay," said Choo, adding that he changed his underpants at a petrol kiosk before continuing his journey.



Photo: Facebook

Although there was no stain on the seat, Choo insisted on wiping the seat with wet tissues.

Before he was dropped off, an apologetic Choo offered the driver $50 for his $27.50 fare, but the latter refused.

"I really wanted to compensate him for wasting his time and causing the stench in his car," Choo posted.

He complimented the driver for being patient and kind.

Choo's encounter became a hot topic on Singapore's social media, with many praising the driver while some questioned the authenticity of the story, suspecting it to be a marketing ploy by the ride-hailing company.