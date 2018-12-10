The Grand Challenge Episode 3: Shannon vs Grandma

For full-time housewife Mdm Wong Kim Moey, 65, cooking three meals a day can be a chore at times, but every homecooked meal embodies her love for her family.

Mdm Wong learnt cooking from her neighbours when she was a child, as her parents were working hard to make ends meet. Nowadays, she cooks for her 8-year-old granddaughter Shannon after picking her up from school every afternoon.

Growing up with her grandmother's cooking has also inspired Shannon to brush up on her culinary skills.

"My favourite dishes are grandma's red yeast chicken, fried cauliflower and luncheon meat, but it's not easy to learn how to cook them," said Shannon.

In Mdm Wong's eyes, Shannon is an inquisitive child who enjoys hands-on learning in the kitchen, but Mdm Wong is concerned about her safety.

"I only allow Shannon to help beat eggs instead of handling the knife, fearing that she might cut her fingers. She had previously scalded her fingers while cooking, as she was impatient and not meticulous enough," said Mdm Wong.

Change the ladle to a microphone, and Shannon is right in her zone.

Shannon is an emerging young talent in the local getai scene, and has been performing since the age of six.

She said, "I enjoy performing in front of many people as it brings them joy. I often receive lots of red packets from the audience too."

According to Mdm Wong, Shannon is musically inclined and started singing along to the radio at the age of three.

Shannon expands her repertoire by singing karaoke at home, and taking notes when listening to Hokkien songs. Mdm Wong would occasionally join Shannon for a karaoke session, but she jokingly admitted that she cannot carry a tune.

Mdm Wong laughed, "I'm getting old, I don't sound good when I sing, I don't look good when I dance."

In the third episode of "The Grand Challenge", Shannon will coach her grandmother to perform a Hokkien classic while dancing to cha-cha, and Mdm Wong will teach her granddaughter to whip up one of her signature home-cooked dishes.

Will Shannon be able to replicate her grandmother's signature taste? Can Mdm Wong conquer her stage fright and surprise the audience? Watch to find out.

ABOUT "THE GRAND CHALLENGE"

"The Grand Challenge" is a 5-part series, with each episode featuring a grandchild-grandparent pair tasked to learn a skill from each other in 10 days. They will then face-off in a "duel" and family members decide the winner by voting.

The gameshow-like format seeks to explore the inter-generational dynamics and foster bonding in the process, and promises to bring audience on a heartwarming, fun-filled journey. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.

Viewers can also vote for their favourite pair of contestants and stand to win attractive prizes here.