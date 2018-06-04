Here are the cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2018 edition)

Orchard Road is designed to make people go broke. Some of the buildings along Orchard Road charge so much that parking there is no different from getting your wheel clamped. Fortunately, here’s where to get the cheapest parking in Orchard.

Cheapest Parking in Orchard: Weekdays before 5/6pm

Where to Park in Orchard Parking Rates Far East Plaza $1.07 for 1st hour, $1.07 for subsequent half hour (until 5pm) Plaza Singapura $1.28 for first hour, $0.43 for subsequent 15 minutes (before 6pm) Atrium @ Orchard $1.28 for first hour, $0.43 for subsequent 15 min (also valid eve of public holiday) The Cathay $1.40 per 30 minutes (8am to 9:59am); $1.40 per hour (10am to 5:59pm) The Centrepoint $1.50 for first hour, $1 for subsequent ½ hour (until 5pm) Lucky Plaza $1.93 for first hour, $1.29 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 4:59pm) Orchard Central $2.00 for 1st hour, $1 for subsequent ½ hour (2am to 6pm) *SCAPE $2.05 per hour (before 5pm)

Cheapest Parking in Orchard: Weekdays after 6pm

Where to Park in Orchard Parking Rates Atrium @ Orchard $2.57 per entry (extended to 2.59am on Fri and eve of PH) Plaza Singapura $2.57 per entry (extended to 2.59am on Fri and eve of PH) ION Orchard $3.00 per entry (Mon to Thu from 5pm-11:59pm); $1.07 per hour (12am to 7:59am) Singapore Shopping Centre $3 per entry (after 8pm) The Cathay $3 per entry (after 6pm) Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per 30 min The Centrepoint $1.50 for first hour, $1 for subsequent hour (after 5pm) Street parking at Angullia Park or Grange Road $0.80 per 30 min

Cheapest Parking in Orchard: Saturdays

Where to Park in Orchard Parking Rates Atrium @ Orchard $2.57 for 1st 2 hrs; $0.43 for subsequent 15mins (3am to 5:59pm); $2.57 per entry (after 6pm) Plaza Singapura 3am-5.59pm: $2.57 for 1st 2 hrs; $0.43 for subsequent 15mins (3am to 5:59pm); $2.57 per entry (after 6pm) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm), $3 per entry (after 6pm) Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per 30 min (7am to 5pm), $0.70 per 30 minutes (5pm to 10:30pm) Parking is more worthwhile after 5pm Street parking at Angullia Park or Grange Road $1.30 per 30 min (7am to 11am), $1.50 per 30 minutes (11am to 5pm), $0.80 per 30 min after 5pm Parking is more worthwhile after 5pm

Cheap Parking in Orchard: Sundays

Where to Park in Orchard Parking Rates Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per 30 min (7am to 10:30pm) Street parking at Angullia Park or Grange Road $0.70 per 30 min (7am to 11am), $0.80 per 30 min (11am to 10:30pm) Atrium @ Orchard $2.57 for 1st 2hrs, $0.43 for subsequent 15mins (3am to 5:59pm); $2.57 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm) Plaza Singapura $2.57 for 1st 2hrs, $0.43 for subsequent 15mins (3am to 5:59pm); $2.57 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm) The Centrepoint $1.50 for first hour, $1 for subsequent hour The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm), $3 per entry (after 6pm) Forum the Shopping Mall $3.20 per entry Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for 1st hour, $1.25 for subsequent 30 min (8am to 8pm), $3 per entry (after 8pm) Parking is more worthwhile after 8pm

This article was first published in MoneySmart.