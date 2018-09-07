Illegal medicines worth $40,000, including 100 litres of cough syrup, seized by HSA

SINGAPORE - Illegal cough syrup and medicines worth about $40,000 were seized by the authorities on Thursday (Sept 6).

In a statement on Friday morning, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that more than 100 litres of illegally manufactured cough syrup and 1,400 tablets of assorted medicines were seized.

Working with police officers from Bedok Police Division, the HSA first conducted an enforcement operation near Geylang Road, where they caught a 57-year-old man supplying cough syrup, sleeping pills and painkillers.

The authorities then raided the man's Sin Ming Road Housing Board flat and found more medicines. Photos provided by the HSA show the cough syrup stored in bottles originally used for soft drinks.

The cough syrup stored in bottles originally used for soft drinks.

Photo: Health Sciences Authority

Another man, 42, was suspected to be involved in the illegal supply of these medicines and was detained.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the first man had manufactured the cough syrup in his home kitchen before supplying them to a street peddler.

Both men are assisting the HSA with investigations.

In the statement, the HSA said that it takes a serious stand against illegal activities that would harm public health.

Photo: Health Sciences Authority

"Anyone caught importing, manufacturing and/or supplying of illegal health products is liable on conviction to an imprisonment term for up to two years and/or fined up to $50,000," it said.

The HSA also encouraged members of the public to report any illegal activity involving illegal cough syrup by contacting its enforcement branch on 6866-3485 or hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.