Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek launches portal for drivers to pre-register
The portal is the only official online channel for driver pre-registration.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Go-Jek
Christopher Tan
The Straits Times
Oct 29, 2018

SINGAPORE - After months of speculation, Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek has launched a portal through which drivers can pre-register to use its platform.

In a statement on Monday (Oct 29), the firm said that drivers who provide their contact details will receive notifications from Go-Jek with details on how to apply to join the platform when the company launches.

The Straits Times understands the rival to Grab will launch sometime in late November.

A Go-Jek spokesman said: "There has been a huge amount of driver interest here in Singapore and we are pleased to take this important first step towards driver recruitment.

"At Go-Jek, we understand that driver-partners are crucial to successful operations, which is why we're looking forward to building strong, engaging relationships with the driver community."

The firm will provide an update on further launch details in due course.

The portal, which can be found at www.go-jek.com/sg/join, is the only official online channel for driver pre-registration.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

