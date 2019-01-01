Indonesian woman found dead at Geylang hotel, suspect arrested

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old woman was found dead at the Golden Dragon Hotel in Geylang on Sunday (Dec 30) night.

The police, who were alerted to the case at 10.45pm, said that the woman was found lying motionless in a hotel room at 61 Westerhout Road. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that she had marks on her neck and bruises on her arms.

Police identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect. He was arrested within 14 hours of the police report being made.

The man will be charged with murder.

It is believed that the woman was an Indonesian work permit holder while the man is a work permit holder from Bangladesh.

They knew each other, said the police.

According to evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, an unnamed hotel employee said the pair had originally booked a room for three hours, then extended it to five hours. However, after 10 hours, no one had checked out from the room.

Hotel staff who went upstairs to check on the room discovered the body, said the report.

A hotel guest, who did not want to be named, said he did not hear any commotion. He knew about the incident only after police knocked on his door, said the report.

