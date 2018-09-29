Joanne Peh involved in accident, gets offers of car repairs and insurance at scene

Local actress Joanne Peh was involved in a car accident on Wednesday (Sept 26), but what left her in disbelief was the people soliciting for business at the scene.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the accident occurred while Peh was en route to Mediacorp. She was later taken to National University Hospital for a full-body examination.

The 35-year-old actress told Wanbao on Thursday (Sept 27): "Almost immediately the accident happened, someone came forward to provide their name card and show us concern, and even offered services for car repairs and insurance claims.

"Where do these people come from?"

Peh, who said that she was physically fine, returned to work on Friday (Sept 28) after two days of home rest.

She added: "My neck and back are aching more than they did yesterday, but there are no other superficial injuries.

However, I am unable to carry a heavy load or hold my children for now."

She was also quoted by Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency on Instagram as saying: "Thank you, everyone, for your concern.

"Fortunately, it was the car that suffered the worst damage. The airbag wasn't even deployed, so aside from minor pain in my neck and waist, there are no severe injuries."