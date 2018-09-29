Joanne Peh involved in accident, gets offers of car repairs and insurance at scene

Local actress
Joanne Peh was involved in a car accident on Wednesday (Sept 26), but what left her in disbelief was the people soliciting for business at the scene.
According to Lianhe Wanbao, the accident occurred while Peh was en route to Mediacorp. She was later taken to National University Hospital for a full-body examination.
The 35-year-old actress told Wanbao on Thursday (Sept 27): "Almost immediately the accident happened, someone came forward to provide their name card and show us concern, and even offered services for car repairs and insurance claims.
"Where do these people come from?"
Peh, who said that she was physically fine, returned to work on Friday (Sept 28) after two days of home rest.
I am deeply thankful for the concern, comfort and support offered by friends and colleagues after the accident. I want to take this opportunity to share that I am well, no superficial injuries except for neck and back pain. Some of you may recall my husband involved in a similar accident years ago — his face suffering cuts as a result of the deployment of the airbag upon collision. When my brother-in-law from Guangzhou saw the pictures of the collision, he noticed the air bags were not deployed and asked if there was something wrong with the car. There is nothing wrong, in fact this is a common misconception. There have been many instances where the deployment of airbags have caused drivers and passengers more injuries than from the collision itself. The team from Borneo Motors have invested in the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) technology that ensures that the car only deploys the airbags when the impact exceeds the crumple zone of the car. In other words, only when the car is crushed to a point where there is high risk of fatality to driver and passengers, that the airbags will be quickly deployed. In my case, the pre-collision system kicked in and my Harrier had protected me by cushioning most of the impact which was why I had avoided being “punched” by the air bags. The breaking force from the airbag could easily have caused broken ribs and facial cuts. In the past cars are mostly equipped with passive safety technology - features that are activated after collision happens to protect the driver and passengers. The Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) plays a more active role by providing pre-collision warning triggers, automated braking and lane departure alert (LDA). My mind went blank the moment I saw the taxi coming at me from the rear view mirror, but I am glad the Harrier stood up to the real-life safety test. I am definitely more confident in Toyota after this and in case you would like to find out more about TSS you can check out https://www.toyota.com/safety-sense/ @toyotasingapore
She added: "My neck and back are aching more than they did yesterday, but there are no other superficial injuries.
However, I am unable to carry a heavy load or hold my children for now."
She was also quoted by Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency on Instagram as saying: "Thank you, everyone, for your concern.
"Fortunately, it was the car that suffered the worst damage. The airbag wasn't even deployed, so aside from minor pain in my neck and waist, there are no severe injuries."
