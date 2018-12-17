JSA EP10: The church which was struck by lightning twice

Singapore's largest cathedral and the oldest Anglican house of worship, St Andrew's Cathedral was designed in 1856, replacing the original chapel which was destroyed by not one, but two lightning strikes in 1852.

Gazetted as a national monument in 1973, the cathedral and its grounds contain a number of memorials and dedications, including a stained glass window dedicated to modern Singapore's founder, Sir Stamford Raffles. The architectural design and construction of the church building is unique in its ways, with food food materials mixed in the buildings' material.

What are the secrets behind this historical cathedral? Find out more from this episode of Junior SG Adventures.

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on the zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.