JSA EP9: An airport that used to have a water runway

Kallang Airport, Singapore's first purpose-built civil airport, was opened on 12 June 1937 in the Kallang Basin area. Kallang Basin was formerly a huge mangrove swamp and it took a total of six years and $8 million for the airport to be built on this reclaimed land. In its early years, Kallang Airport was described as the "finest airport in the British Empire" on account of its superior facilities.

However, the airport was only used for 18 years and ceased operations after the opening of Paya Lebar Airport in 1955.

Stay tuned to this episode of Junior SG adventures to find out more about the old Kallang airport.

