Junior SG Adventures EP 6 : Queenstown's many 'firsts'

Queenstown was named after Queen Elizabeth II to mark her coronation. Developed in 1952, Queenstown housing estate was one of the earliest housing estates developed by the former Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT)—predecessor of the Housing Development Board (HDB).

This estate is also the first satellite new town in Singapore with many pioneer projects in this area. You can find Singapore’s first polyclinic, first community library, first technical school all within Queenstown estate. That's not all. What other pioneer projects are there? Watch episode 6 of Junior SG Adventurers to find out.

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on the zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.