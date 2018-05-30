Lamborghini wrecked in accident with Mini Cooper and Toyota at Sentosa, 3 taken to hospital

Lamborghini wrecked in accident with Mini Cooper and Toyota at Sentosa, 3 taken to hospital
PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp
May 30, 2018

Three people were injured in an accident involving a Lamborghini, a Mini Cooper, and a Toyota Estima at Sentosa on Tuesday afternoon (May 29).

The police were alerted to the accident along Allanbrooke Road towards Cove Avenue at around 4.55pm, they told Stomp in response to queries.

The 22-year-old Lamborghini driver, his 21-year-old male passenger, and the 38-year-old male Toyota driver were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to photos of the accident that have been circulating online.

One image shows a man lying on the road:

The yellow Lamborghini can be seen overturned with a mangled front bumper, while the Toyota's right side was damaged.

The Mini Cooper's left headlight was smashed in, and in front of it lay a fallen tree trunk on the road.

Videos also show an ambulance and paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about

Accidents - Traffic
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement