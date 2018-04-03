Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling criticise panel's findings over Oxley Road home

Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling criticise panel's findings over Oxley Road home
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Reuters
Apr 03, 2018

SINGAPORE - The brother and sister of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that a ministerial panel's declarations about the future of a home lived in by their late father, Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew, were inaccurate.

In a sign that a family feud over the property may be far from over, they criticised a report published by the committee on Monday(April 2) which laid out three options for the house: preserving it as a national monument, preserving part of it, or demolishing it.

Prime Minister Lee's younger brother, Lee Hsien Yang, who owns the property, and sister Lee Wei Ling, who still lives there, want the house to be eventually demolished in accordance with what they say were their father's wishes as stated in his will.

But the prime minister last year questioned whether his father really wanted the home at 38 Oxley Road, near Singapore's bustling Orchard Road shopping district, to be knocked down. He has said he has recused himself from government discussions on the matter.

"It is clear that our father was not endorsing alternatives to demolition," the siblings said in a joint statement on Facebook. "The Committee's statement does not accurately represent Lee Kuan Yew's wishes."

on Facebook

Response to the Report of the Once-secret Committee

Posted by Lee Hsien Yang on Tuesday, 3 April 2018

The feud over the home gripped Singapore for at least a month last year and included accusations by the prime minister's siblings that he was prepared to use the organs of the state against them. The accusations were denied by the prime minister.

More about

38 Oxley Road Lee Hsien Yang Lee Wei Ling
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement