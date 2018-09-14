Live rat at McDonald's outlet in Ang Mo Kio has been removed: Spokesman

In a video posted to Twitter, the rat can be seen moving frantically on a table beside a tray of what appears to be french fries.

SINGAPORE - A customer found a live rat at a McDonald's outlet in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday evening (Sept 12).

In a video posted to Twitter, the rat can be seen moving frantically on a table beside a tray of what appears to be french fries.

Twitter user melissa said in her tweet accompanying the video that the rat had fallen from the ceiling into her food while she was eating.

The video has been viewed over 27,200 times and retweeted more than 1,500 times, as of Thursday at 10.10pm, since it was posted the day before at 9.43pm.

In an email response to The Straits Times, a McDonald's spokesman said that the fast food chain was aware of the incident that took place at its Ang Mo Kio Central restaurant.

It has since engaged an external pest control agency to remove the rat and conduct a thorough inspection of the restaurant, the spokesman added.

"At McDonald's, we recognise high hygiene standards as an integral part of our business and undertake a rigorous cleaning protocol, which includes regular inspections and preventive treatment for pest control," the spokesman said, adding that the latest routine check on Aug 30 detected no irregularities.

on Twitter wth imagine eating and a rat falls from the ceiling, into ur food HAHAHA. @ mac behind amk hub pic.twitter.com/pqbHhIqUNU — melissa (@MellysaLatiff) September 13, 2018

"We take all feedback relating to the quality of our restaurants very seriously and will continue to ensure that our restaurants maintain high levels of hygiene for our customers," the spokesman added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.