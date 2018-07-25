Live Your Dream Season 2: I'll get better, Mum

Alex Ten, 45, suffered a stroke at the age of 43. While he struggled to nurse himself back to health, he was unwilling to inform his closest family members about his condition.

Circumstances left Alex with little choice. Before the incident, he was the sole breadwinner of his family, taking care of a younger sister with intellectual disability and a mother who suffers from stroke and dementia.

Never did he expect he would suffer from stroke just like his mother. "I took care of my mum and sister before I had stroke. I am not able to do so now, I feel that I have let them down."

When he woke up from his coma, he did not want his mum to worry. He told her that he was away on a business trip. When the family finally reunited, his mum could only cry when she saw her son crippled by stroke.

Alex's road to recovery is not an easy one. Something as simple as standing upright is not an easy feat for him. In episode four of Live Your Dream Season 2, the production team strived to fulfil Alex's dream of bringing his family out on a day trip.

Remember to watch till the end, where host Ken Low revisited Alex much to his surprise.

About Live Your Dream Season 2

After a highly successful Season 1 that garnered more than 2.3 million views, host Ken Low Yong Kian (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Correspondent) returns to front Season 2 where he continues to fulfil dreams of people from all walks of life across seven episodes.

This well-received programme promises to bring you more tears and laughter as we celebrate the value of realising every individual's dream no matter how small it may be.

Live Your Dream Season 2 is presented in partnership with China Life Singapore.