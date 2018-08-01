Live Your Dream Season 2: Reach for the Sky

"Why not just one, but two autistic children?"

It was a double whammy for Victor Tan and his wife June when both their sons, Royce and Dylan were diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. It took them some time to accept the hard reality. They read up profusely to search for answers as well as turned to religion to seek comfort.

Taking care of two children with special needs is no mean feat. "It requires a lot of energy to teach them one simple thing, it is beyond one's imagination", says Victor Tan.

Royce is 18 and Dylan is 17 this year, and to Victor and June, the most difficult period of parenthood was over. Speaking on their biggest wish, "I just want them to live happily for the rest of their lives", says Victor Tan.

Live Your Dream host Ken Low visits the Tan family and realises Royce is a huge aviation enthusiast. He contacts Singapore Youth Flying Club to explore options of bringing Royce closer to his aviation dream. Watch episode five and see the family's experience at Singapore Youth Flying Club.

Watch till the end, where host Ken revisits the Tan family with a heart-warming surprise.

About Live Your Dream Season 2

After a highly successful Season 1 that garnered more than 2.3 million views, host Ken Low Yong Kian (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Correspondent) returns to front Season 2 where he continues to fulfil dreams of people from all walks of life across seven episodes.

This well-received programme promises to bring you more tears and laughter as we celebrate the value of realising every individual's dream no matter how small it may be.

Live Your Dream Season 2 is presented in partnership with China Life Singapore.