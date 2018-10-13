Look forward to Pokemon, Shake Shack and more at Jewel Changi Airport

Pikachu and friends are set to become Singapore's newest permanent residents, making Jewel Changi Airport their new home.

For the first time, there will be an official Pokemon Centre outside of Japan, with Pokemon Centre Singapore set to open at the complex in the first half of next year. The store will feature merchandise created exclusively for Jewel.

On Thursday (Oct 11), Ms Tan Mui Neo, Jewel's head of leasing, confirmed that numerous brands including Shake Shack, Pink Fish and Pokemon will be making their debut here.

Close to 90 per cent of the retail space has been leased at the 10-storey lifestyle destination, with a quarter of these being flagship stores and brands new to Singapore, such as popular Swiss artisan chocolatier Laderach.

Other brands confirmed to be tenants include A&W, Nike, Naiise, Supermama and Shaw Theatres, which will be bringing in an Imax theatre.

Designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie, the 137,000 sq m Jewel will feature a distinctive dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel.

It will feature lush greenery amid its 53,800 sq m of retail space and 19,500 sq m of aviation facilities, and also houses 2,500 parking lots.

Jewel will also feature the world's tallest indoor waterfall measuring 40m as its centrepiece, snatching the title from the 35m-tall one at Gardens by the Bay.

Changi Airport played host to 62 million passengers who spent $2.5 billion last year and was this year named the world's best airport for the sixth consecutive year in a Skytrax survey.

Ms Hung Jean, chief executive officer of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said travellers have grown more discerning, and Jewel hopes to be a destination to fulfil their needs.

She said: "We hope to showcase Singapore to the world, positioning it as the platform where local brands will be exposed to an international audience, while bringing new and familiar global brands to Singapore."

