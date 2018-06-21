Lorry driver arrested after man, 31, dies in chain collision at Tanah Merah Coast Road

A 22-year-old lorry driver was arrested after a 31-year-old man died in an accident involving a tipper truck and three lorries along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Wednesday (June 20).

Stomp contributor Gurwinder alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos taken at the scene.

In response to Stomp's media queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 6.51pm.

"A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene while two men, aged 22 and 33, were conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH)," a spokesman said.

"The 22-year-old lorry driver was arrested for causing death by negligent act."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at about 6.55pm.

"Upon arrival, one of the drivers of the lorries was trapped in his seat and SCDF used hydraulic tools to release him," SCDF said.

Stomp understands that the 31-year-old victim was not a driver of any of the vehicles involved in the accident.

He was a passer-by who was helping the driver of the tipper truck whose vehicle had broken down, The Straits Times reported.

When a lorry drove towards the tipper truck, he was crushed in between the two vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.