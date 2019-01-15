Lucky punter wins $9.58m in Jan 14 Toto draw

The 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry ticket was bought at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 8 Empress Road.
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times
Jan 15, 2019

SINGAPORE - One lucky punter won about $9.58 million from Monday's (Jan 14) Toto draw after buying the ticket from an outlet near Farrer Road.

According to the Singapore Pools website, this is the second-largest amount won by a single person since 2014, when the Toto game was updated to its current format.

The 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry ticket was bought at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 8 Empress Road.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 21, 27, 34 and 40. The additional number was 41.

The exact amount of money won was $9,588,137.

Earlier this month, a ticket bought at Changi Business Park yielded the largest amount won by a single person - $9.73 million.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

