Lucky punter wins $9.58m in Jan 14 Toto draw

The 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry ticket was bought at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 8 Empress Road.

SINGAPORE - One lucky punter won about $9.58 million from Monday's (Jan 14) Toto draw after buying the ticket from an outlet near Farrer Road.

According to the Singapore Pools website, this is the second-largest amount won by a single person since 2014, when the Toto game was updated to its current format.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 21, 27, 34 and 40. The additional number was 41.

The exact amount of money won was $9,588,137.

Earlier this month, a ticket bought at Changi Business Park yielded the largest amount won by a single person - $9.73 million.

