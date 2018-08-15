Malaysia seeks KL-Singapore high-speed rail delay pending review

An artist's impression of the High Speed Rail Terminal in Jurong East. Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he explained Malaysia's position on the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail project during the meeting.

Months after the new Malaysian administration signalled that it was rethinking the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) link, its minister in charge of the project held an official meeting with his Singapore counterpart last Saturday (Aug 11).

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 14) that his meeting with Singapore's Transport Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan in the Republic was "official... good and productive".

"I explained Malaysia's position on the project. The (Coordinating) Minister for Infrastructure will have to bring it to Singapore's Cabinet," Datuk Seri Azmin said.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Transport confirmed the meeting was held. "The ministers discussed the HSR project and agreed to continue discussions in the coming weeks," she said.

The Straits Times understands that Malaysia's request to postpone the 350km link was conveyed at the meeting. "Our position is to have the rail project postponed pending review," said a spokesman for the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office.

Tun Mahathir Mohamad's administration had initially expressed its desire to scrap the HSR project due to cost concerns, after claiming that it had inherited more than RM1 trillion (S$336 billion) in debt from the previous Barisan Nasional government.

However, it later softened its stance, saying it would first have to negotiate with Singapore, as there were penalties for cancelling the deal inked in December 2016.

Kuala Lumpur most recently said it would seek a deferment of the project that it estimates will cost RM110 billion and was originally slated to be completed in 2026.

But it has yet to convey this request formally to Singapore.

Mr Khaw said last month that Singapore has spent more than $250 million on the project, and is likely to pour in another $40 million by the year end.

It had written officially to Malaysia in a diplomatic note on June 1 asking for clarity and a meeting to be held by July 31.

Mr Azmin, tasked with handling negotiations for Malaysia, had said he would try to meet the deadline but was busy with duties at the ongoing Parliament sitting.

In a letter to the Singapore Government dated July 23, Mr Azmin stated that the Malaysian government was studying the details of the HSR project and would commence discussions with the Republic soon.

Singapore had welcomed Malaysia's suggestion to commence discussions on the project that will shorten travelling time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to only 90 minutes.

On Aug 6, Mr Azmin said he had met "senior officials" in Singapore the previous weekend when he visited Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was then hospitalised in the Republic. He said that "the official meeting will take place some time in August".

However, Singapore's Ministry of Transport said on Aug 7 that no meeting had taken place or had been scheduled between Mr Azmin and Singapore officials overseeing the HSR.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.