Malaysian masseuse alleges molest by customer in Singapore

Wong, an unemployed father of one, was sentenced to five years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for molesting the two girls.

A 24-year-old masseuse from Ipoh alleged she was molested by a customer in a massage parlour at Sims Avenue in Singapore, Oriental Daily reported.

The woman said the customer, in his 60s, pinched her buttocks, hugged her and touched her breasts and private parts at 8pm on Jan 6. The victim also claimed that she was asked to masturbate him.

He told her that "he can do whatever he wants as he is rich".

She said the man later offered to pay her S$500 (RM1,497).

He even knelt to seek an apology for his actions, but she was angry and decided to lodge a police report.

The victim said she married her Singaporean boyfriend two years ago but they separated in July last year.

She started working at the massage parlour as a receptionist in late December but was asked to massage customers when the outlet was short of manpower.