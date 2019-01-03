Male model admits molesting woman after Sentosa Cove party

Singapore permanent resident Coker Gyles Akinkumni Jagdeesh pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Jan 2) to one count of molestation.

SINGAPORE - A woman who approached a male model after a Sentosa Cove private party ended up being molested by the man.

Singapore permanent resident Coker Gyles Akinkumni Jagdeesh, 21, who is currently serving his national service, had pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Jan 2) to one count of molestation.

Better known as Gyles Coker, the Briton had starred in a music video with homegrown singer Tabitha Nauser for one of her singles - "Rules".

Coker had also appeared in numerous fashion spreads in magazines.

On Wednesday, the court heard that the party guest and her friend, both 21 years old, were in a pool at the ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove club at around 7pm on Nov 18, 2017, when they spotted the model.

Her friend was interested to get to know Coker but when the victim asked her about it, she denied it and laughed.

After a shower, the victim's friend left in a taxi. While waiting at the club's taxi pickup point at around 9pm, the victim met Coker who asked if she had a lighter. She replied that she was not a smoker.

While chatting, the victim let on that her friend was interested in him.

She then snapped a selfie with Coker to send to her friend.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gregory Gan told District Judge Jasvender Kaur: "The accused began talking to the victim and told her he was a model. The accused then placed his right arm around the victim's shoulder when he was standing on her left.

"He told her that he was going for a house party and asked her if she wanted to come along. The victim declined the invitation and sought to leave."

Coker then asked the woman if she was feeling sexually aroused and made a lewd remark about her body.

After the woman backed away, Coker pulled her towards him and molested her.

The DPP added: "According to the victim, this touch lasted for around three seconds. The victim was shocked and angry and she left the pickup point."

She told her boyfriend and her friend about the incident later that evening and made a police report two days later.

Judge Kaur has called for a report to assess Coker's suitability for a probation. He was offered bail of $5,000 and is expected to be sentenced on Jan 30.

For outraging the woman's modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.