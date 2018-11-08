Man and youth arrested after fight on MRT train along East-West Line

Man and youth arrested after fight on MRT train along East-West Line
The train stopped at Raffles Place MRT station after a passenger pressed the emergency stop button.P
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/WX Bourne
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times
Nov 08, 2018

SINGAPORE - A man and a youth were arrested after a fight in the cabin of an MRT train on Wednesday morning (Nov 7).

video of the incident, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows a person in a dark-coloured jacket trading blows with another person wearing a T-shirt in the last carriage of a train. Other commuters, including one with a child, are seen moving to other parts of the train during the scuffle.

While someone can be heard at the beginning of the video shouting at the pair to stop, no one interferes with the fight on the East-West Line.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of affray at 5 Raffles Place at 10.48am.

They arrested a 16-year-old youth and a 25-year-old man in connection with the case.

The Straits Times understands that the pair did not know each other before the fight, which was allegedly sparked by a staring incident on the train.

The train stopped at Raffles Place MRT station after a passenger pressed the emergency button.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

MRT viral videos
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement