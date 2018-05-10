Man dashes onto road to save puppy trying to escape oncoming traffic

While motorists attempted to avoid a puppy wandering along Upper Thomson Road, one man took it upon himself to rescue the distressed animal.

In a video posted by Facebook user Sunita Parhar, a small dog could be seen walking in the middle of two lanes, while trying to avoid oncoming vehicles.

Many drivers could be seen slowing down their cars as they approached the puppy.

Ms Parhar said: "We were driving down Upper Thomson Road and this poor puppy was running in the middle of the road."

"Poor pup looked so distressed."

on Facebook many kind souls slowed down for frightened puppy lost on the road. One kind man dashed out to rescue it. This is Singapore. Location: Upper Thomson Road credit: facebook/sunitaparhar‎ #submitted: facebook/jack Posted by Fabrications About The PAP on Tuesday, 8 May 2018

Upon noticing the puppy, a pedestrian rushed out onto the road to scoop the puppy into his arms.

"We were wondering how to help him when a really kind man stepped out and picked him up. Thank you, Sir!" Ms Parhar wrote.

Ms Parhar's post has since garnered 215 likes and 184 shares as of May 10 morning.

In a reposted version by Fabrications About The PAP, the video has already accumulated 6,300 likes, 3,200 shares, and 164,000 views.

Has your faith in mankind been restored?

Stomp has contacted Ms Parhar for more details.