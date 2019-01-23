Man knocks down walls of 5-room HDB flat in Spottiswoode Park for daughter

You'll be surprised by the openness when you step into Dennis Cheok's home.
There are barely any walls in his 5-room HDB flat in Spottiswoode Park. In their place, frosted glass doors slide open to reveal different rooms.
What's the inspiration for this open-concept apartment?
His seven-year-old daughter Trevi.
"I don't want her to feel like she is isolated (in her own room) so I created the sliding doors for her," the 38-year-old architect told AsiaOne in an interview.
"This way, we can have our privacy and she can feel like she is in the same room as us."
Built in 1979, the 125 sqm flat's complete makeover took six months and cost an estimated $150,000.
It was transformed into a "big, connected room" that Dennis now shares with his wife Maggie and daughter Trevi.
Their spacious home is characterised by a rich interplay of colours and textures, and enlivened by indoor plants.
Even though they've only moved in about eight months ago, Dennis shared that the 4.5 metre-long dining table has become one of the family's favourite spots in the house.
"We've built so many new memories gathering there as a family, or throwing dinner parties with friends," he said.
See more of this unique home in the video.