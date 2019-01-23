Man knocks down walls of 5-room HDB flat in Spottiswoode Park for daughter

You'll be surprised by the openness when you step into Dennis Cheok's home.

There are barely any walls in his 5-room HDB flat in Spottiswoode Park. In their place, frosted glass doors slide open to reveal different rooms.

Photo: UPSTAIRS_

What's the inspiration for this open-concept apartment?

His seven-year-old daughter Trevi.

Photo: UPSTAIRS_

"I don't want her to feel like she is isolated (in her own room) so I created the sliding doors for her," the 38-year-old architect told AsiaOne in an interview.

"This way, we can have our privacy and she can feel like she is in the same room as us."

Photo: UPSTAIRS_

Built in 1979, the 125 sqm flat's complete makeover took six months and cost an estimated $150,000.

It was transformed into a "big, connected room" that Dennis now shares with his wife Maggie and daughter Trevi.

Photo: UPSTAIRS_

Their spacious home is characterised by a rich interplay of colours and textures, and enlivened by indoor plants.

Photo: UPSTAIRS_

Even though they've only moved in about eight months ago, Dennis shared that the 4.5 metre-long dining table has become one of the family's favourite spots in the house.

"We've built so many new memories gathering there as a family, or throwing dinner parties with friends," he said.

See more of this unique home in the video.

​THIS IS HOME is an original AsiaOne series featuring unique homes in Singapore.