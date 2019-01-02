Man nabbed for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman in Ngee Ann City

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Dec 31) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman in Ngee Ann City last month.

The police said that they were alerted to the case involving a 25-year-old woman at 391 Orchard Road at about 6.30pm on Dec 18.

Through follow-up investigations and with the help of closed-circuit television footage, officers from the Tanglin Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man.

The man was arrested in the vicinity of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station at 11am on Monday.

The police are investigating the case.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the man may be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or be punished with any combination of these penalties.

Police advised members of the public to be alert and attentive to their surroundings. Those who are molested should seek help immediately from the people around them, and take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect as well as the direction in which he or she went. They should call 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.

