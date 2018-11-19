Man sends e-scooter for repair, but gets it back in worse condition and is asked to pay more

A Stomp contributor paid for his e-scooter to be fixed, but ended up receiving it back in even worse condition and having to pay more than what he originally agreed to.

The Stomp contributor alerted Stomp of this incident after reading a previous article regarding a deliveryman who paid a $70 deposit for an e-scooter, but ended up only receiving parts of it.

The Stomp contributor believes that he had encountered the same "e-scooter professional".

On May 28, the Stomp contributor saw his neighbour, Steve, at the void deck of their block in Yishun fixing up an e-scooter.

Steve had e-scooter parts all over the floor and looked like he was a professional, said the Stomp contributor.

The Stomp contributor approached Steve to ask him if he could repair the Stomp contributor's e-scooter.

On June 1, at about 4.40pm, the Stomp contributor and Steve struck a deal and decided on the amount of money to pay.

The deal was that the Stomp contributor would pay Steve a total of $100 to:

Replace his LED light

Add a spotlight

Fix the handlebar

Change the front cover of the e-scooter

Add in another part to stabilise the e-scooter

Add mirrors

The total cost was $110 originally, but Steve agreed to giving a $10 discount.

He also agreed on providing his services for free, which meant that the Stomp contributor only had to pay for the parts of the e-scooter Steve was providing.

At 7.53pm that day, the Stomp contributor sent his e-scooter to Steve's house.

On June 2, the Stomp contributor texted Steve to rush him to get his e-scooter repaired.

On June 3 at about 4pm, the Stomp contributor collected his e-scooter so that he could head to Jalan Kayu to run some errands.

While on his way to Jalan Kayu at about 7.30pm, he noticed that the neutral gear in the e-scooter had shifted to the second gear.

The Stomp contributor explained: "When I brake in the neutral gear, it usually means that I cannot move at all. However, this time even though I braked, the e-scooter still moved. I almost flew across the road."

The Stomp contributor also faced a more serious problem: While travelling, his e-scooter suddenly could not move.

He took a video of the brakes not being able to function.

"I pushed the e-scooter along and had to carry it across the road. I pushed all the way back to my block and reached at about 9pm," the Stomp contributor added.

He told Steve about the problem and passed the e-scooter back to him.

On June 5, June 10 and June 14, the Stomp contributor had to run errands and borrowed an e-scooter from Steve, as his e-scooter was yet to be fixed.

According to the Stomp contributor, Steve said that he was not charging the Stomp contributor for the e-scooter loaned.

On July 1, the Stomp contributor decided to take back his e-scooter.

He sent it to an e-scooter specialist to get it fixed instead.

The Stomp contributor said: "The specialist took 15 minutes to fix it. He identified that the problem was that the e-scooter was wired wrongly and that Steve had actually added a rubber tubing that could have potentially started a fire."

On July 6, the Stomp contributor decided to get his money back from Steve.

Steve had only replaced the LED light and added secondhand mirrors, which were used parts from a motorcycle.

Since the Stomp contributor had gotten his e-scooter fixed elsewhere, he decided to get his $100 back.

At first, Steve seemed to agree with the Stomp contributor and told him to take back the $100.

Then, Steve changed his mind and said that he actually owed the Stomp contributor $30.

However, he suddenly decided to charge the Stomp contributor $30 for the e-scooter he had loaned out and another $30 for his workmanship.

In the end, Steve said the Stomp contributor owed him $53.

The Stomp contributor said: "He did not even fix my e-scooter and he suddenly charged me for things not stated previously. He owed me $30, how is it that I owe him $53 now?"