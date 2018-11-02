Man sent to hospital after falling at Bishan MRT station

SINGAPORE - A man was sent to hospital after a nasty fall at Bishan MRT station left him bleeding from the forehead on Wednesday evening (Oct 31).

Mr Justin Wong, a furniture designer in his 40s, witnessed the accident when he was walking from the Circle Line to the North South Line to change trains.

He told The Straits Times: "I saw him running quite fast. I think maybe he was rushing to catch a train.

"He ran up the escalator and tripped at the top. I think maybe he injured himself because of the sharp edges of the escalator steps."

Mr Wong said the man, who looked to be in his 50s, did not move after the fall and that blood was oozing out of his forehead.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for ambulance assistance at 8.18pm on Wednesday and took the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video that Mr Wong took and later shared with citizen journalism site Stomp, the man can be seen lying face down and motionless on the floor at the top of an escalator on the Circle Line platform while a woman tended to him.

Station staff could be seen directing other commuters going up the escalator away from the man.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.