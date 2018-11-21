MAS unveils 2019 Year of the Boar Chinese Almanac coins

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the 2019 Year of the Boar Almanac coins on Wednesday (Nov 21).

It is the third issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which is issued over a span of 12 years, from 2017 to 2028.

Each year's issue depicts a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.

The 2019 Year of the Boar coins features the boar with Pulau Ubin in the background.

Photo: Monetary Authority of Singapore

The coins will be available in 10 different versions, comprising various metallic compositions, minting relief effects and shapes, the MAS said in a press release on Wednesday.

Materials include silver, gold and nickel-plated zinc.

The face value of the coins range from $2 to $200.

Special premium sets consisting of various coin combinations will also be available, the MAS said.

The coins will be issued on Jan 1 and sold by The Singapore Mint for orders reaching them before Dec 16 by phone or online.

Balloting will be held if there is oversubscription.

Photo: Monetary Authority of Singapore

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.