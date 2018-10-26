McDonald's apologises after app glitch spams users with notifications promoting burger

Some customers, including marketing manager Adeline Koo, 29, left comments on McDonald's Facebook page asking to be compensated with promotion codes.

SINGAPORE - Fast food giant McDonald's has apologised after a technical glitch in its delivery app caused users to be spammed with multiple notifications promoting one of its burgers.

Many users took to social media on Friday morning (Oct 26) to complain about the issue, with some users saying that they received more than 50 identical notifications within a short period of time.

The notifications read: "Charge ahead to honour your appetite! There's no holding back when you want the Samurai Burger!"

The McDonald's Facebook page said in a post at 1pm on Friday that the issue has been resolved.

McDonald's said: "Dear valued customers, we want to apologise upfront for the multiple notifications that you might have received from our McDelivery app this morning.

"It was an unfortunate technical glitch, and we're very sorry for the inconvenience caused."

Some affected users were annoyed by the glitch, while many others requested for some form of compensation for the spam.

In a comment responding to McDonald's post, netizen Mindy Lin-Lin Chen said: "It's very irritating that I got (sic) to delete the app... my phone kept vibrating. Don't intend to download it anymore."

Some customers, including marketing manager Adeline Koo, 29, left comments on McDonald's Facebook page asking to be compensated with promotion codes.

But Ms Koo told ST that she made the comment in jest and does not expect McDonald's to do so, as "things do go wrong sometimes".

In fact, she and her colleagues later decided to order McDonald's delivery for lunch.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.