Meet Singapore's rich kids of Instagram

This next generation is living it up but some are using their fame to promote good causes. Check out the #rkoi you need to start following right now.

Calista Cuaca

It certainly helps that her mother is socialite Jamie Cuaca, but Calista will have you know she is not tied to mummy's apron strings.

With a following of some 170,000, the teen can hold her own.

Already a mainstay at glitterati events about town, she is shaping up to be a fashionista who loves skiing and doting on her pet dogs, and who is never far from a cup of coffee.

Elizabeth Tan

If you own a pair of shoes from Heatwave and love them to bits, it is Elizabeth Tan you must thank.

The entrepreneurial mother of an adorable daughter named Ava - check her out on Tan's IG - loves to travel and is unapologetic about the fact that it might take time away from her little one.

Outside of work, you gotta love her for starting Sight to Sky, a non-profit that brings low-cost, high-impact primary healthcare and education to remote mountain communities in the Himalayas.

Elroy Cheo

Better known as the brother of socialite Arissa Cheo, Elroy is a heartthrob with an Instagram following in the six-figure range (more than 126,000 as of this writing).

He is constantly in the company of other traffic-stoppers such as himself, and jets around the world on business class.

Kishin RK

Founder of real estate company RB Capital and son of billionaire Raj Kumar, Kishin RK's latest project The Quayside was developed with the intention to revitalise the enclave of Robertson Quay.

It clearly seems to have worked, thanks to the lively tenant mix of a hotel, a wide range of restaurants and a members' club.

RB Capital's tagline is "developing the Singapore skyline" and judging from its portfolio that also includes the former DBS Bank Building and Holiday Inn Express Clarke Quay, it is well on track to do so.

Nathan Hartono

With his boyish good looks and down-to-earth demeanour, it is easy to take an instant liking to Nathan Hartono.

The singer-songwriter is best known for being the runner-up at Chinese reality talent show Sing! China.

In his downtime, the dog-lover enjoys hanging out at Holland Village with his buddies and is never far from the local music festivals on Singapore's events calendar.

Velda Tan

The former co-owner of Love, Bonito, Velda Tan sold her stake in 2013 but could not resist the lure of fashion. She returned to the industry in 2015 with a new brand, Collate, and later, Our Second Nature.

Life keeps showering blessings on this young fashionista, who welcomed a baby girl in January this year, after struggling with polycystic ovarian syndrome, which initially put a dampener on her baby-making plans.

