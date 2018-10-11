Merc, Audi and Honda drive against traffic at Prinsep St to 'dodge ERP' along Bencoolen St

Three cars, a Mercedes-Benz, an Audi, and a Honda, were video on camera driving against traffic at Prinsep Street -- all in the space of 25 seconds.

The video was posted by Facebook user Mk Tëź on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

According to the timestamp on the footage, this happened on Oct 9 at about 6.53pm.

He believes that the three drivers turned left at Prinsep Street and went against traffic in order to avoid the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry located along Bencoolen Street towards Middle Road.

Photo: Google Maps

Netizens slammed the drivers for being 'cheapos' and called for them to be reported to the Traffic Police.