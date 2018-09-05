Mickey Mouse to light up Orchard Rd this Christmas

A host of Disney characters, including the most famous of them all, Mickey Mouse, will feature in the light-up of Orchard Road this Christmas.

This follows a tie-up between the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) and the Walt Disney Company South-east Asia.

Mr Mark Shaw, who chairs Orba, said: "We hope this year's brilliant display of many well-loved Disney characters will enchant the young and young-at-heart visiting Orchard Road."

Mr Amit Malhotra, country manager of The Walt Disney Company Singapore and Malaysia, added: "We are delighted that our beloved characters and stories will be a part of the Christmas festivities on Orchard Road. The Disney-themed light-up is the first of its kind in South-east Asia, specially created to thrill fans and create a memorable holiday season for all."

The light-up, which will begin on Nov 10 and end on Jan 1, will stretch 2.88km from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura. There will be four themed zones - Disney Princess, Mickey Mouse and Friends, Frozen and Toy Story - with each celebrating a different aspect of the Disney brand.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to snap photos of the life-sized dioramas featuring classic Disney characters that will decorate the shopping street. Two malls - Orchard Central and Wheelock Place - will also be decked out in Disney-themed decor.

Disney's partnership with Orba kicks off the third year of a three-year collaboration between Disney and the Singapore Tourism Board.

This year's Christmas celebrations will also see the return of the Great Christmas Village at the plaza outside Ngee Ann City.

The pop-up Christmas carnival will run from Nov 15 to Dec 26, and feature amusement park rides, a food village and craft beer bar, as well as live performances.

Hitachi Asia, which is the main sponsor of this year's Christmas light-up, will also set up a Santa House with crafts for children and meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.