Mission:SG Episode 2: Indonesian Ambassador Ngurah Swajaya

There are about 180 thousand Indonesians living in Singapore. Among them, a significant number are domestic workers. As the Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore, one of Ngurah Swajaya's mission tasks is to help these workers upskill.

The 56-year-old, who was deployed to Singapore in 2016, works to protect the basic rights of Indonesian workers here and describes enhancing workers' capabilities through various courses as "beyond protection" for them.

Besides protecting workers' interests, Mr Ngurah also focuses on establishing connections with other ambassadors using a special tool - his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Watch this second episode of "Mission:SG" as Mr Ngurah takes host Fredrick Lai on a biking tour to explore "motorbike diplomacy" and the efforts made on workers' protection.

