Monday morning monkey sighting at Changi Airport Terminal 3; animal captured by Acres

PHOTO: Facebook/Sawal Waren
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times
Oct 30, 2018

SINGAPORE - In today's tight security climate, the airport is no place for monkey business.

However, it appears that one furry little creature did not get the message.

Several videos circulating on social media on Monday (Oct 29) showed a monkey roaming around the check-in area at Changi Airport Terminal 3's departure hall.

Videos of the monkey were uploaded to Facebook on Monday. In one clip, the monkey is seen on a high structure making its way towards a leaf-covered wall in the terminal.

on Facebook

Monkey Business at T3 Changi Airport

Posted by Sawal Waren on Monday, 29 October 2018

A spokesman for Changi Airport Group confirmed the Monday morning monkey sighting.

on Facebook

Monkey spotted in Changi Airport Terminal 3! Awwwhhh!!!

Posted by Alia Vik on Monday, 29 October 2018

Changi Airport said it sought the assistance of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which captured the monkey safely.

The airport spokesman added that there was no disruption to airport operations during the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

