Motorcyclist, 20, dies from traumatic injuries after accident with trailer along ECP

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after sustaining traumatic injuries in an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Tuesday morning (May 29).

The accident, which also involved a trailer, occurred towards Changi Airport, before the Marine Parade exit.

Stomp contributor Timothy, who was on the ECP at around 7.30am, contributed photos of the accident and said traffic was at a "standstill".

In one picture, a motorcycle and a bike helmet can be seen lying on the road, which was littered with debris. A trailer was parked by the roadside.

Timothy added: "There was a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) van at the scene too."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle and a trailer at 6.23am.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

"He subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital," said a police spokesman.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it responded to the road traffic accident at around 6.30am and conveyed the victim to CGH, which was alerted to be on standby to receive him.

Stomp understands that this is typically done in more serious cases.

The trailer driver, a 47-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations.

Timothy said the accident resulted in a traffic jam that was still ongoing at 10am.