Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by taxi at Eng Neo Ave, cabby arrested

A 52-year-old man died after he was hit by a taxi along Eng Neo Avenue on Saturday morning (Oct 27).

The taxi driver, a 48-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Stomp contributor Young Kuan-Sing alerted Stomp to the accident and shared videos he took of the scene at about 8.40am.

Stomp will not be uploading the videos due to their sensitive nature.

In the videos, the motorcyclist is seen lying motionless on the road as a bystander taps on him repeatedly, trying to get him to respond.

Photo: Stomp

"The taxi driver told me he is a relief driver," said Mr Young, a 70-year-old retiree.

"He was frantically making phone calls."

In response to a Stomp media query, a police spokesman said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.27am.

"The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," the spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.