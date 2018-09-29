Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle accident which left glass bottles strewn across the PIE

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Sept 29).

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place along the PIE towards Tuas before Eng Neo Avenue, at 1.11pm.

A lorry, two vans, and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

The Straits Times understands that one of the vans had been travelling in the second lane from the right when a car in front of it braked.

The driver of the van then jammed on his brakes to avoid a collision with the car.

When the lorry driver saw this, he swerved to the left to avoid hitting the van, but ended up crashing into another van which was travelling on his left.

The lorry had been carrying crates of glass bottles, which fell off and smashed on the highway, covering at least three lanes with a mixture of broken glass, crates, and liquid.

It is not yet known how the motorcycle was involved in the accident.

However, the police said that the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old male, and his female pillion rider, also 44, were taken to the National University Hospital.

The male motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries.

The lorry driver, a 56-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

