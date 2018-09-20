Motorcyclist killed in accident with taxi and lorry along Sungei Kadut Avenue, cabby arrested

A 57-year-old man was killed in an accident involving his motorcycle, a taxi and a lorry along Sungei Kadut Avenue towards Woodlands Road on Wednesday afternoon (Sep 19).

Police, who were alerted to the accident at 3.53pm, told Stomp that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The 28-year-old lorry driver and 33-year-old taxi driver were both conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The taxi driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

Stomp contributor Kelvin sent to Stomp a video that showed a death tent at the accident scene.

Kelvin said: "This was captured on my in-car camera yesterday at around 6pm after I knocked off from work."

Stomp contributor Ah Boy also shared photos that have been circulating online.

Stomp understands that the lorry had been travelling on the left lane along Sungei Kadut Avenue towards Woodlands Road, while the bike was on the right side of the second lane.

The taxi was travelling from the opposite direction when it mounted a kerb and collided into the motorcycle, then crashed into the lorry.

Police investigations are ongoing,