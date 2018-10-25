Motorcyclist rams into door of taxi on SLE; 2 injured

A video posted on Facebook group Roads.sg shows a Comfort taxi driver stepping out of his cab (left), just as a motorcyclist rides past him.

SINGAPORE - Two motorcyclists were hurt on Wednesday morning (Oct 24) in an accident which resulted from an open car door.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a taxi and two motorcycles on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at 7.20am.

The accident occurred in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway, after the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

A video posted on Facebook group Roads.sg on Thursday shows a Comfort taxi driver stepping out of his vehicle, just as a motorcyclist rides past him.

The motorcyclist crashes into the door of the taxi, skids and falls down.

His motorcycle is seen lying in the middle of the rightmost lane.

Unable to stop in time, a second motorcyclist hits it and tumbles.

In the video, the taxi driver appears to have stopped his vehicle after he was involved in an earlier accident with a white car.

The two motorcyclists, aged 20 and 27, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.