Motorist whose speeding car hit and killed 4-year-old girl in Bukit Batok gets 6 weeks' jail

Sai Mee Chun, 54, who is now jobless, was sentenced to six weeks' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years on Dec 6, 2018.

SINGAPORE - A former condominium manager was speeding while driving his housemate's car in Bukit Batok last year and it hit a four-year-old girl who died in the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the child, Eleanor Tan Si Xuan and her family's Myanmar national maid, Ms Su Su Hlaing, 38, were jaywalking when the incident occurred.

The motorist, Sai Mee Chun, 54, who is now jobless, was sentenced to six weeks' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years on Thursday (Dec 6) after pleading guilty to causing Eleanor's death by driving in a negligent manner.

One count of causing grievous hurt to the maid by negligent driving was considered during sentencing.

He is now out on bail of $10,000 and will surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 17 to begin serving his sentence.

For causing a death by negligent driving, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction