Murder at ITE College Central: Director of exams division allegedly stabbed by ex-husband

A 56-year-old woman was found dead at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus carpark in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday evening (July 19).

The police said they were alerted to an alleged stabbing at the school's carpark at 7.43pm.

The female victim was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics at the scene.

A 66-year-old male suspect, who sustained severe injuries on his body, was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Several Stompers shared with Stomp photos taken at the scene. A video also showed police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

According to The Straits Times, the deceased is Low Hwee Geok, the director of ITE's examinations division.

The suspect is her former husband.

ITE issued a statement regarding the "tragic incident" on its Facebook page at around midnight and said: "As the police is investigating, we are unable to comment further.

"This is an isolated incident, and we would like to assure parents, students and the public that our campus is safe for students, staff and members of the public," added the statement.

on Facebook [Updated as at 20 Jul, 5:30 pm] We are deeply saddened by the passing of our staff, Ms Michelle Low Hwee Geok, on the... Posted by Institute of Technical Education, Singapore on Thursday, 19 July 2018

Mr Ang Wei Neng, a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, said: "It is sad that such a tragic incident has happened in the school compound.

"We hope that the management of ITE College Central can act quickly and decisively to enhance the security of the college to assure parents, students and staff of their safety."

The woman's body was removed from the school campus at 12.40am, reported ST.

The case has been classified as murder and police investigations are ongoing.