MyRepublic now offers mobile services - here's a look

Local internet service provider, MyRepublic, announced on Thursday (June 21) the launch of its mobile services following news of its partnership with Starhub to become a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) early last month.

They have three new no-contract mobile plans starting from $35 per month, offering a base of 7GB worth of mobile data and 1,000 minutes of talk time.

MyRepublic is also offering one-time data boosters that is valid for 30 days at $3.50 for 500MB, $7 for 1.5GB, and $12 for 3GB.

Customers can also choose to add more data to their every month for $5/month for 1GB, $12/month for 3GB, and $30/month for 8GB.

Existing MyRepublic broadband customers can unlock free bonus data.

Photo: MyRepublic

Rival Circles.Life offers a base plan of 6GB worth of mobile data and 100-minute talk time for $28/month, and lets their customers customise their mobile plans within the Circles.Care app.

Circles.Life customers can purchase a 20 GB data add-on for $20 on top of their base plan, which will cost them $48/month and give them 26GB worth of data.

Wants Customers To Be Worry-Free

One of the MyRepublic Mobile features is called Boundless Data, which lets customers continue to surf the net and use social media as per normal even if they 'burst' their data.

This works similar to Singtel's Data X Infinity plan which initially boasted unlimited data. MyRepublic clarified, saying they are aware of the "number of 'Unlimited Data' plans in the market today" and found the term "confusing" which frustrates consumers.

They added, "We use 'Boundless Data' to describe our MyRepublic Mobile feature because we want to be clear that it's not 'unlimited'. Your speed will be reduced after you hit your data allowance but you won't be charged extra."

One early MyRepublic Mobile tester found that mobile data speed fell to 256kbps after his 1GB of data was used up, and noted that competitor Zero1 "keeps it at 1mbps".

The newly-minted MVNO company has plans to release more mobile bundles, bundles with home broadband, and bundles with handsets soon.

The launch of the three mobile plans comes after they unveiled the exclusive Uno and Ultimate mobile plans only available to registered supporters of its mobility bid and broadband customers.

This reinforces on their "simple and worry-free" philosophy first observed in the company's initial "friends-exclusive" offer.

CEO Malcolm Rodrigues said, "It was important for us to keep the promise we made to our supporters. Our first, special offering was us trying to do right by that promise."

"That said, all our plans are based on the same philosophy of giving customers a better experience."

In a statement last year by Rodrigues and CFO Lavinia Koh, MyRepublic shared their plans for 2018, which included their intentions to make their return as an MVNO and to IPO this year.

This article was first published on Vulcan Post