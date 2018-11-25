Najib: I deny admitting Jho Low cheated me

Former Malaysia's prime minister Najib Razak is escorted by police to the courthouse in Kuala Lumpur on October 25, 2018.

PETALING JAYA - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak says he denied admitting that fugitive businessman Jho Low cheated him.

He alleged that his statement - which he said during a live interview on Sinar Harian's Facebook - had been twisted by 'a certain news portal' to confuse the public.

"What I've said was if it (the lie) is proven to be true, then we have (indeed) been cheated by him (Jho Low)," he said.

According to a report by Harian Metro, the Pekan MP said that he did not deny knowing Jho Low.

"I knew him professionally, and we used him for deals with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attract investments into Malaysia," he was quoted as saying.

He also pointed out that Low had paid for two jumbo jets which ferried Malaysian students from Egypt back to Malaysia during the Arab Spring in 2011.

Najib said this during a meet and greet session held organised by Umno Maran division in Maran this morning (Nov 24).

At the same event, Najib also said that he believes that the current Pakatan Harapan administration would not "illegalise" Umno even though they have the means to do so.

The former Umno president said that Umno did not commit any huge crime, and making the party illegal would only bring trouble to PH.

"Based on what I see, this will not happen... but efforts to 'steal' Barisan Nasional parliamentarians are happening," he claimed, adding there are threats of reporting some of them to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if they do not join the coalition.

"But these are amongst the things I hear, which have no proof, but there are efforts being made," he was quoted as saying.