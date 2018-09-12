Naked man found sleeping in rubbish bin in Chinatown

A naked man was found sleeping in a rubbish bin in a back alley in Chinatown on Monday by an elderly cardboard collector.

The 37-year-old's clothes were discarded beside the bin.

A police spokesman told The New Paper he was taken conscious by ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital and subsequently arrested for drug-related offences.

TNP understands he is Singaporean.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was found by a 70-year-old woman cardboard collector at 211 New Bridge Road.

She said that in her 20 years collecting cardboard, she had never seen such a sight.

She told Shin Min in Mandarin: "While I was picking cardboard, I realised the bin was not covered, so I peered in.

"How would I have known that I would see a man sleeping inside. I was scared half to death."

She then asked a cleaner working nearby for help, and he called the police.

He said: "When the police arrived, they gradually lowered the bin and lifted the thin, naked man out of it."

The police said they are investigating.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.