Netizens flood social media with photos of rainbow spotted in many areas in Singapore

PHOTO: Reddit/Kokolomokoko
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times
Dec 07, 2018

SINGAPORE - After weeks of dreary rainy weather, Singaporeans in the north and east parts of the island were treated to a beautiful rainbow, with some lucky ones catching a glimpse of a double rainbow.

At around 6pm on Thursday (Dec 6), people in areas such as Tampines, Punggol and Woodlands whipped their phones out to capture the moment before sharing the pictures on social media.

Real estate agent Aaron Ho shared a photo on Instagram of the double rainbow taken from inside a vehicle at 6.30pm while another user esmeetst also shared a photo of the double rainbow with the caption "Two is better than one".

A Twitter user raspberryjaem also shared a video of the double rainbow at 6.22pm.

The last double rainbow that was spotted in Singapore and reported in the media appeared on Jan 30, 2017, on the third day of Chinese New Year.

On Facebook, Mr Teo Soon Haur shared a picture of the double rainbow that he witnessed in Changi at 6.15pm.

Others who did not manage to see a double rainbow were equally amazed by the sight of a single one.

on Twitter

Twitter user lynnzz posted a photo of the rainbow seen at Sea Avenue in Katong at 6.35pm. She said: "Just saw a rainbow and let it be a reminder that storms bring the best out of you and they leave you with rainbows."

Wah! Got rainbow now... #看天的日子 #thedarrenchin

Freelance photographer Darren Chin shared a photo of the rainbow from Punggol at 6.40pm.

Some users on social media were happy just to take in the view without snapping a picture. Twitter user amadheikel said it had been a while since he had last seen a rainbow with his own eyes, and it was "so beautiful".

Two is better than One💞 #doublethelove #rainbow #2isbetterthan1

Another Twitter user Anakisa said: "I smiled to myself when people looked up (at) the sky and snapped a pic of that beautiful rainbow."

on Twitter

on Twitter

on Facebook

Pasok southborder!! 😂🎤 There's always a rainbow after the rain ☔🌈🎶 #mayrainbow

Posted by Charmina Castro on Thursday, 6 December 2018

on Facebook

Shine bright like a Rainbow

Posted by Sin Said on Thursday, 6 December 2018

on Facebook

Today’s double rainbow 🌈 🌈

Posted by Teo SoonHaur on Thursday, 6 December 2018

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

