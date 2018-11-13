No ERP charges in several areas across Singapore until end of December

SINGAPORE - Motorists travelling in several parts of the country will not have to pay Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges until the end of the year at specific times.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 12) that the changes in ERP rates will take place from Saturday, as a result of its review of rates for the December school holidays.

There will be no ERP charge on the westbound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) before Eunos Link, Dunearn Road, Kallang Road, Kallang Bahru and Geylang Bahru and Upper Bukit Timah Road throughout the day.

Motorists travelling along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) will not have to pay ERP charges when passing under a set of three gantries after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, between 7am and 7.30am.

Those travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the PIE between 7.30am and 8am, and those on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road between 7am and 7.30am will also not have to pay any charges.

A set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into the southbound CTE will have their rates reduced by $1 during specific times. Motorists passing through them will have to pay $1 between 7am and 7.30am, $2 between 7.30am and 8am, and $3 between 8am and 8.30am.

Two gantries along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) (City) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) slip road onto the ECP will also have their rates reduced by $1 at certain times.

Motorists travelling through these between 8.30am and 9am will have to pay only $1, while those travelling between 8am and 8.30am will not have to pay a charge.

A gantry on the eastbound ECP before KPE has will have its rates reduced from $3 to $2 between 6.30pm and 7pm. From 7pm to 7.30pm, there will be no charges at this gantry.

Four gantries along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) have also had their rates cut by $1 at specific times.

Two of these, located on the westbound MCE before the exit to Maxwell Road and on the slip road to Marina Coastal Drive will have no charge between 7.30am and 8am, and a $1 charge between 8am and 9am.

The other two, located on the eastbound MCE before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard will have no charge between 6pm and 6.30pm, and 7pm and 7.30pm. Between 6.30pm and 7pm, these two gantries will have a reduced charge of $2.

The ERP gantry on KPE to the ECP after Defu Flyover will have a reduced charge of $1 from 7am to 8am, and 9am to 9.30am.

Two gantries along the PIE in the direction of Kallang Bahru will have no charge between 7.30am and 8am and a reduced charge of $0.50 between 8.30am and 9am.

Another two gantries along Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel will not have any charges between 7.30am and 8.30am, and 9am and 9.30am.

Between 8.30am and 9am, motorists travelling through these gantries will pay a reduced charge of $0.50.

Finally, motorists travelling along Thomson Road will not have to pay ERP charges between 7.30am and 8am, and from 9am to 9.30am.

There will be a reduced ERP charge of $1 between 8am and 9am along this road.

The rates for the other gantries will remain unchanged.

As Jan 1 next year is a public holiday, ERP rates will revert to their pre-review levels from Jan 2 onwards.

The next review of ERP rates is due to take place in February.

